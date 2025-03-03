Oscars 2025: Host Conan O'Brien left everyone shock with his direct dig at Drake amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. He said at the Oscars, "Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile."

“Drake, a pedophile” As much fewer audience were heard laughing and clapping, Conan quickly added, "Don't worry I'm lawyered up."

X, formerly Twitter is filled with divided reactions to his sharp dig.

“They just called drake a pedophile at the Oscars,” posted a user on the platform with a crying video clip. Someone added, “Not Drake catching strays at the Oscars as well.” Another one highlighted, “Drake is the most powerful rapper of all time. Grammys, NFL Super Bowl & Oscars throwing jabs at you. No rapper has this much hate, demise & effect on the universe.”

Yet another said, “Drake isn’t even safe at the Oscars.” A viewer argued, “Again where are the Harvey Wenstein and epstein jokes, and in any case why would this be appropriate at the Oscars? Neither Kendrick or drake are attendees.”

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's infamous feud The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is more than a decade old. However, it has escalated in recent years.

Last Month, Kendrick had performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. It was his hit diss track Not Like Us that grabbed people's attention.

For the unversed, Not Like Us was a part of his feud with Drake. In the song, Kendrick rapped: "Say Drake I hear you like 'em young." “Certified loverboy certified pedophile,” he added further.

While Kendrick left out the word ‘pedophile’ during his performance at Halftime Show, he locked his eyes with the camera and sang “Say Drake I hear you like 'em young.” He smirked as well.