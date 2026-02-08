Kennedy Trailer out: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone enter Anurag Kashyap's darkest world yet

Kennedy Trailer out: The trailer of Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is finally out — and it offers Indian audiences a stark preview of a film that has already travelled widely on the global festival circuit before making its way home.

Starring Rahul Bhat in the title role, Kennedy places him at the centre of a bleak, violent and morally fractured universe. The trailer opens with a chilling confession in voiceover, as his character admits to having killed multiple people over the years. What follows is a series of stark visuals that establish Kennedy as an insomniac former cop, officially presumed dead, but still operating within a corrupt system while grappling with guilt and the possibility of redemption.

For viewers familiar with Kashyap’s cinema, the tone will feel unmistakably familiar — shadowy frames, morally compromised characters and an atmosphere that leans heavily into noir. Rahul Bhat’s performance stands out for its restraint; his Kennedy is not loud or flamboyant, but deeply internalised and unsettling, suggesting a character shaped as much by silence as by violence.

Check out the trailer of Kennedy here:

Adding another layer to the narrative is Sunny Leone, who appears in a pivotal role. Her presence in the trailer hints at a character marked by quiet resolve rather than spectacle, continuing her recent run of performances that move away from predictable casting.

The film’s release has been closely watched by cinephiles, particularly because Kennedy has already screened at several international festivals, including Cannes, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and Fantastic Fest in the US. Social media reactions to the trailer reflect that anticipation, with many users praising the film’s visual mood and Rahul Bhat’s transformation, while others welcomed the return of Kashyap’s uncompromising storytelling to mainstream streaming platforms.

