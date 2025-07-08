Kenneth Branagh and Lily Gladstone join Michael B. Jordan’s adaptation of 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming reimagining of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, has added two major talents to its ensemble cast: Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh and Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone.

The film is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on March 5, 2027, with production set to begin this summer.

‘The Thomas Crown Affair’: Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone join the cast While details remain under wraps, Kenneth Branagh is reportedly set to play a villainous role in the high-stakes heist drama. Lily Gladstone’s role has yet to be disclosed, though her casting marks a notable addition following her critically acclaimed performance in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

Jordan, who is also producing the film through his Outlier Society alongside Elizabeth Raposo, leads the cast with Taylor Russell ('Bones and All'). They are joined by Branagh and Gladstone in what is shaping up to be one of Amazon MGM Studios’ most anticipated projects.

Legendary producer Charles Roven, best known for 'Oppenheimer', has also come on board via his Atlas Entertainment banner. Additional producers include Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff of Toberoff Productions. Alan Trustman, who wrote the screenplay for the original 1968 film, will serve as an executive producer.

The screenplay for this new version of 'The Thomas Crown Affair' was written by Drew Pearce, based on earlier drafts by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. The film aims to honour the legacy of the original, while offering a contemporary take on the story.

More about the upcoming film Though official plot details remain confidential, the story is expected to follow in the footsteps of both the 1968 original and the 1999 remake — both centred around a wealthy, thrill-seeking man who masterminds an elaborate robbery purely for the excitement, only to meet his match in a sharp and determined investigator. The dynamic between the criminal mastermind and the investigator is central to the story’s enduring appeal.

The original film, directed by Norman Jewison, starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, while the 1999 remake, helmed by 'Die Hard' director John McTiernan, featured Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in the lead roles.