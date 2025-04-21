Kenneth Choi fought makers over Peter Krauses character Bobby Nash death in show 9-1-1

Washington DC [US], April 21 (ANI): Actor Kenneth Choi was quite vocal in expressing his displeasure over the death of character 'Bobby Nash' in the drama based on medical first responder 9-1-1, reported Variety.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, as quoted by Variety, actor Choi, who plays firefighter Howie "Chimney' Han in the series, said he "fought' the showrunner Tim Minear over the in-show death of Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), the captain of Chimney's LAFD station 118.

The actor said that he was devastated by the new shocking twist.

"It was uncontrollable sobbing. I was laughing at myself, saying, 'I don't know what is happening! I know this isn't real! Why am I acting like this?' But it was devastating to me," said Choi.

The actor further shared that he fought the makers for killing off their "father figure" in the show (Bobby Nash). Till the funeral scene in 9-1-1, Choi hoped for a change in the minds of the makers.

"Then I just kind of went into those stages of grief. Denial, mostly: This doesn't make any sense. Why would you do that? You're kind of killing off our father figure. And he explained creatively why he thought it was the right choice, and I fought him on it. And I continued to fight him on it. I fought him on it up until we kind of did the funeral stuff, because I was thinking: Maybe they'll pull it back. Maybe they'll change their minds. Maybe they'll reverse course," said Choi as quoted by Variety.

The actor also remembered the good times spent with the actor on the sets. He shared a throwback photo with Peter Krause on his Instagram handle. He wrote,

"Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You, Pal. "

According to the outlet, in the latest episode, 'Lab Rats,' Bobby seals off the doors to a lab containing a deadly virus. He traps himself inside in the process, saving his crew from catching the disease.

Following the episode's premiere, Krause released a statement addressing his character's dramatic end. He credited the makers of the show for showcasing the difficulties of the fire responders.

"I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss," Krause said.

He continued, "That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honours them. We at '9-1-1' salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn't do it without each other."