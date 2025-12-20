Kerala govt to accord police honours to actor Sreenivasan, final rites on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Kerala government has announced that police honours will be accorded at the funeral of veteran Malayalam actor, scriptwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan, who passed away on Saturday.

Sreenivasan's final rites will be performed on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at his residence in Udayamperoor, Kandanad, Ernakulam.

"Government have learnt with profound grief the demise of Shri Sreenivasan, renowned Malayalam actor, scriptwriter and filmmaker. He had won numerous awards, including a National Film Award (Best Film on Other Social Issues - Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala) and six Kerala State Film Awards," read an advisory from the Secretary to the Government.

In a mark of respect to the departed artist, the District Collector has been requested to arrange for wreaths to be placed on behalf of the state government. Also, the Commissioner of Police has been instructed to make arrangements for police honours, including a bugle salute, during the funeral.

Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the age of 69.

Speaking to the media, actor and screenwriter Renji Panicker shared that Sreenivasan's mortal remains will be taken to his residence and later to the Town Hall for the public to pay homage. Public viewing is set to be held at 1 PM.

News of Sreenivasan's passing triggered a profound wave of grief, with celebrities, political figures, and fans offering heartfelt tributes on social media.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his tributes and honoured Sreenivasan's cinematic legacy.

"The passing of Sreenivasan is an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema. What we are losing is a talent who rose to leading positions across every domain of filmmaking. Very few filmmakers have succeeded, as he did, in bringing the life of the common man to the silver screen and in guiding the audience, through humour and reflection, to levels of awareness he intended. Sreenivasan stepped into cinema by breaking several long standing conventions," CM Vijayan said, as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the veteran actor's passing and said, "His iconic performances and timeless contributions will be remembered forever. Condolences to his bereaved family. May his soul attain mukti."

