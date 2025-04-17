Kesari 2 advance booking: Akshay Kumar’s film sells 30k+ tickets, eyeing opening with ₹2 crore against Jaat

Kesari 2 advance booking: Akshay Kumar's film Kesari 2 is all set to release on April 18. Ahead of its release, the advance booking sales predict a fair opening for the film. However, Kesari 2 is still behind Jaat, its main opponent at the box office.

Kesari 2 advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2 has sold 30014 tickets so far for 3684 shows in 3D format across India. The film has collected ₹98.98 lakh from the ticket sales.

Furthermore, taking into account block seats, the film has earned ₹2.06 crore gross.

Maharashtra tops the list with maximum revenue from first-day advance booking followed by Delhi, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR region, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Surat are to have the highest number of screenings for Kesari 2.

Kesari 2 vs Jaat at box office While these are decent numbers, Kesari 2 is still behind the opening-day figures minted by Sunny Deol's Jaat. Jaat fetched ₹6.27 crore with blocked seats on day 1. The film minted more than the expectation and earned ₹9.5 crore on its opening day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, will play the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film, which will be released on April 18. It also has Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar.

Early reviews of Kesari Chapter 2 A special screening of Kesari 2 was recently held in Delhi for several political leaders and dignitaries. The early reviews from the ministers praised the Akshay Kumar film.

"It is an amazing movie. This movie brings to light an aspect of our freedom struggle that people have heard about but do not know the whole thing. Akshay Kumar has performed exceptionally well. I want to thank the makers for showcasing an unspoken truth of the Indian freedom struggle," said Kapil Mishra.

"We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you," said Hardeep Singh Puri.