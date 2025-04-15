Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar gets emotional during Jallianwala Bagh visit with R Madhavan, Ananya, says he cried during shoot

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar along with his co-stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan visited Jallianwala Bagh on the occasion of Baisakhi, ahead of Kesari 2 release. They were also with singers Sukhwinder Singh and B Praak.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan at Jallianwala Bagh Pictures from their visit have been shared by the makers of the film.

In them, Akshay and the others are seen arriving at the site which witnessed the bloody massacre in the past. Akshay honoured those who lost their lives with a floral tribute at the memorial.

In other pictures, Akshay, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are seen taking turns to address an audience from a stage.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar on not using glycerin for Kesari 2 Akshay revealed that he did not use glycerin for the emotional scenes of Kesari 2. Recalling the film shoot, he said in Punjabi, “Mostly actors use glycerin for their eyes to cry during film shoot. But, during the (emotional) scene and there is also a song…It is one of the most emotional song I have ever heard. The entire set was crying when we were picturing the whole scene.”

Previously, the Kesari 2 team visited the Golden Temple before the film's release.

Kesari 2 special screening Recently, a special screening of Kesari 2 was held in Delhi. It was attended by several BJP Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Saini, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and others.

Advertisement

"We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Rekha Gupta on Kesari 2 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviewed the film: "It is a marvellous movie... I always say that we will never get the chance to die for our country, but we can surely live for our country... So many people sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country and they got lost in history; we don't even know their names. Now when we are living in an independent country, it is our duty to live for our motherland..."

Advertisement

Kesari 2 stars Akshay essaying the role of Sankaran Nair.