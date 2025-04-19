Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer fails to roar, mints THIS much in single-digit earning

Kesari 2 sold more than 4000 tickets for 1948 shows and collected over 12 lakh in advance bookings. It is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore.

Written By Garvit Bhirani
Updated19 Apr 2025, 10:55 AM IST
Akshay kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection
Akshay kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer historical drama Kesari Chapter 2 released in theatres on Friday. It is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore. The day 1 started slow with a tepid response.

How much did Kesari Chapter 2 earn on Day 1?

According to Sacnilk data, it collected 7.50 crore nett on its opening day. Theatre occupancy on Friday averaged about 20%, with attendance steadily rising throughout the day—from 12.67% in the morning to 27.80% for the night shows.

It saw lower collection on Day 1 in comparison to Kesari part one, which had opened at around 21 crore nett domestically.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari vs Sky Force

The figures revealed that Kesari Chapter 2 has not been able to cross the opening day haul of Akshay Kumar's earlier release Sky Force, which had minted 12.25 crore on its first day in January.

Also Read | Jaat BO Day 9: Sunny Deol’s movie withstands Kesari 2 storm; earns...

Advancing booking of Kesari 2

Kesari 2 sold more than 4000 tickets for 1948 shows and collected over 12 lakh in advance bookings, Sacnilk data had said. The average ticket price stood below 250 across the country. The NCR region led the pre-sales among major cities receiving more than 3.54 lakh gross with blocked seats. Mumbai and Bengaluru were a close second with more than 1.48 lakh each.

Also Read | Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter reviews: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar–R. Madhavan movie

More about Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar acts as a lawyer C. Sankaran Nair who explores the untold story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The incident that happened on April 13, 1919, during the Baisakhi festival in Amritsar, is regarded as one of the bleakest moments in India’s colonial past.

Kesari 2 serves as a continuation of the 2019 film Kesari, which portrayed the Battle of Saragarhi, an epic confrontation where 21 Sikh soldiers from the British Indian Army stood their ground against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen. The first film featured Parineeti Chopra in a significant role.

