Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer fails to roar, mints THIS much in single-digit earning

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer historical drama Kesari Chapter 2 released in theatres on Friday. It is reportedly made on a budget of ₹150 crore. The day 1 started slow with a tepid response.

How much did Kesari Chapter 2 earn on Day 1? According to Sacnilk data, it collected ₹7.50 crore nett on its opening day. Theatre occupancy on Friday averaged about 20%, with attendance steadily rising throughout the day—from 12.67% in the morning to 27.80% for the night shows.

It saw lower collection on Day 1 in comparison to Kesari part one, which had opened at around ₹21 crore nett domestically.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari vs Sky Force The figures revealed that Kesari Chapter 2 has not been able to cross the opening day haul of Akshay Kumar's earlier release Sky Force, which had minted ₹12.25 crore on its first day in January.

Advancing booking of Kesari 2 Kesari 2 sold more than 4000 tickets for 1948 shows and collected over ₹12 lakh in advance bookings, Sacnilk data had said. The average ticket price stood below ₹250 across the country. The NCR region led the pre-sales among major cities receiving more than ₹3.54 lakh gross with blocked seats. Mumbai and Bengaluru were a close second with more than ₹1.48 lakh each.

More about Kesari 2 Akshay Kumar acts as a lawyer C. Sankaran Nair who explores the untold story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The incident that happened on April 13, 1919, during the Baisakhi festival in Amritsar, is regarded as one of the bleakest moments in India’s colonial past.