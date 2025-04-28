Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s movie sees a good 2nd weekend, earnings up by 14% to ₹8.15 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 continued to maintain a strong hold at the Indian box office as it enjoyed a good second weekend.

Kesari 2, based on the life of top Indian barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, earned ₹19.35 crore on the second weekend, compared to ₹29.5 crore on the opening weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the second weekend saw only an approximately 35% drop from the opening weekend, which is a solid hold.

The boost in Kesari 2's earnings can be attributed to the BOGO (Buy One Get One free) push the historical drama movie received on Friday and good word-of-mouth.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 According to Sacnilk data, Kesari 2, which was released in theatres on April 18, collected ₹8.15 crore net on Sunday, Day 10.

Its Sunday earnings were 13.99% higher than its Saturday earnings, ₹7.15 crore. On Friday, the movie earned ₹4.05 crore.

With this, the movie's ten-day collection stood at ₹65.45 crore.

“The hugely positive word of mouth has kept Kesari 2 super steady in its collection after the opening weekend,” Sacnilk said, adding that it is a sign of its longevity that will likely keep it going despite the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Kesari 2 has topped ₹100 crore gross collection at the worldwide box office on its second Sunday, becoming Akshay Kumar's second film after Sky High to do so this year.

The Akshay Kumar movie grossed ₹93.50 crore worldwide through the second Saturday, Day 9, and on Sunday, it is looking to gross over ₹10 crore, which will take its total to over ₹100 crore in 10 days.