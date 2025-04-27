Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar-starrer holds ground, joins ₹100 crore club worldwide

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's film remains unstoppable in India. Worldwide, the film has managed to hit 100 crore mark within 10 days.

Sneha Biswas
Published27 Apr 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's film completed its 10th day at the box office and achieved a milestone.
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10:  Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is faring well at the box office. The film wrapped up its second weekend and remained strong at the ticket window. Its major competitor is Sunny Deol's Jaat until the release of Raid 2 and Bhootnii.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 earned 7.53 crore on day 10. The numbers reflect growth over the previous day’s earnings of 7.15 crore.

The total business made by the Akshay Kumar film is 64.83 crore.

However, these are live data from the website. Subject to changes, the final figures will be up after the night shows across India. It is safe to say that as predicted by experts, Kesari 2 has minted more 65 crore before entering its second weekday.

Kesari 2 had an overall 29.74% occupancy on Sunday. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad lead with the highest number of screenings and occupancy for the film.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film topped 100 crores gross collection at the worldwide box office on its second Sunday, confirmed by Sacnilk. While its Worldwide Collection was 93.50 crore on Saturday, on Sunday the film is looking to gross over 10 crores in 10 days, reported the website.

On day 9, Kesari 2's India Net Collection was 57.30 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was 93.50 crore while the Overseas Collection was 25.20 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was 68.30 crore.

Kesari 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stars Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film also has R. Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill.

Shashi Tharoor about Akshay Kumar's film

The film recently received praised from Shashi Tharoor.

Praising the film, he said, "I thought it was an amazingly well-made, well-crafted film. It took some liberties with historical fact, but it says at the very beginning it's fiction. But what it did was capture the spirit of resistance, especially using the instruments of the British court system. You can't win in the end, and we sadly waited 28 years after Jallianwala Bagh to become free. But the message of the film was brilliantly done."

“I must say, as usual, in a very high-quality production--the acting, the direction, the way the story unfolded, everything was just so compelling. There wasn't one dull moment. I was worried that for many people, just seeing courtroom scenes might not be so compelling. But the way the story came out, I think it was impossible to turn your eye away for one second, very well done,” he added.

Business NewsEntertainmentKesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar-starrer holds ground, joins ₹100 crore club worldwide
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 10:00 PM IST
