Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar-starrer holds ground, joins ₹100 crore club worldwide

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is faring well at the box office. The film wrapped up its second weekend and remained strong at the ticket window. Its major competitor is Sunny Deol's Jaat until the release of Raid 2 and Bhootnii.

Advertisement

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 earned ₹7.53 crore on day 10. The numbers reflect growth over the previous day’s earnings of ₹7.15 crore.

The total business made by the Akshay Kumar film is ₹64.83 crore.

However, these are live data from the website. Subject to changes, the final figures will be up after the night shows across India. It is safe to say that as predicted by experts, Kesari 2 has minted more ₹65 crore before entering its second weekday.

Kesari 2 had an overall 29.74% occupancy on Sunday. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad lead with the highest number of screenings and occupancy for the film.

Advertisement

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide The film topped 100 crores gross collection at the worldwide box office on its second Sunday, confirmed by Sacnilk. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 93.50 crore on Saturday, on Sunday the film is looking to gross over 10 crores in 10 days, reported the website.

On day 9, Kesari 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 57.30 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 93.50 crore while the Overseas Collection was ₹ 25.20 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 68.30 crore.

Kesari 2 Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stars Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Advertisement

The film also has R. Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill.

Shashi Tharoor about Akshay Kumar's film The film recently received praised from Shashi Tharoor.

Praising the film, he said, "I thought it was an amazingly well-made, well-crafted film. It took some liberties with historical fact, but it says at the very beginning it's fiction. But what it did was capture the spirit of resistance, especially using the instruments of the British court system. You can't win in the end, and we sadly waited 28 years after Jallianwala Bagh to become free. But the message of the film was brilliantly done."

“I must say, as usual, in a very high-quality production--the acting, the direction, the way the story unfolded, everything was just so compelling. There wasn't one dull moment. I was worried that for many people, just seeing courtroom scenes might not be so compelling. But the way the story came out, I think it was impossible to turn your eye away for one second, very well done,” he added.