Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar’s movie faces Monday blues despite BOGO offer, but...

Kesari 2, based on the life of top Indian barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, has maintained a ‘glowing word of mouth’.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated29 Apr 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The Akshay Kumar movie witnessed a massive drop of 62.96 per cent in its earnings on Monday. (Twitter)

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: After a good second weekend, Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 faced Monday blues despite the makers offering BOGO (Buy One Get One free) to keep it afloat.

Advertisement

However, film analyst Taran Adarsh said that Tuesday's discount on tickets, coupled with a holiday on Thursday, would help boost Kesari 2's earnings significantly.

“The BOGO ticket offer today [Monday], Blockbuster Tuesday discounted ticket rates tomorrow [Tuesday], and the holiday on Thursday are expected to give its business a significant boost,” said the analyst on Monday.

However, he said, Kesari 2, based on the life of top Indian barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, has maintained a “glowing word of mouth”.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor reviews Kesari 2: ‘Nair would never use four-letter word…’

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2, which was released in theatres on April 18, collected 3 crore net on Monday, Day 11.

Advertisement

The Akshay Kumar movie witnessed a massive drop of 62.96 per cent in its earnings on Monday.

An upward trend was seen during the weekend. Its Sunday earnings, 8.1 crore, were 13.29% higher than its Saturday earnings, 7.15 crore. It had witnessed a 76.54% increase from its Friday earnings.

Also Read | ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ review: This Akshay Kumar film can’t handle the truth

With this, the movie's 11-day collection stood at 68.4 crore.

“The hugely positive word of mouth has kept Kesari 2 super steady in its collection,” Sacnilk said, adding that it is a sign of its longevity that will likely keep it going despite the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Kesari 2 has topped 100 crore gross collection at the worldwide box office on its second Sunday, becoming Akshay Kumar's second film after Sky Force to do so this year.

Advertisement
Also Read | Akshay Kumar urges viewers not to miss ’first 10 minutes’ of Kesari Chapter 2

The Akshay Kumar movie has earned 105 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 27 crore was collected overseas. Kesari 2 has earned a gross of 78 crore in India.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentKesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar’s movie faces Monday blues despite BOGO offer, but...
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App