Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar’s movie faces Monday blues despite BOGO offer, but...

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: After a good second weekend, Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 faced Monday blues despite the makers offering BOGO (Buy One Get One free) to keep it afloat.

However, film analyst Taran Adarsh said that Tuesday's discount on tickets, coupled with a holiday on Thursday, would help boost Kesari 2's earnings significantly.

“The BOGO ticket offer today [Monday], Blockbuster Tuesday discounted ticket rates tomorrow [Tuesday], and the holiday on Thursday are expected to give its business a significant boost,” said the analyst on Monday.

However, he said, Kesari 2, based on the life of top Indian barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, has maintained a “glowing word of mouth”.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2, which was released in theatres on April 18, collected ₹3 crore net on Monday, Day 11.

The Akshay Kumar movie witnessed a massive drop of 62.96 per cent in its earnings on Monday.

An upward trend was seen during the weekend. Its Sunday earnings, ₹8.1 crore, were 13.29% higher than its Saturday earnings, ₹7.15 crore. It had witnessed a 76.54% increase from its Friday earnings.

With this, the movie's 11-day collection stood at ₹68.4 crore.

“The hugely positive word of mouth has kept Kesari 2 super steady in its collection,” Sacnilk said, adding that it is a sign of its longevity that will likely keep it going despite the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Kesari 2 has topped ₹100 crore gross collection at the worldwide box office on its second Sunday, becoming Akshay Kumar's second film after Sky Force to do so this year.

