Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s movie gains momentum on Saturday, mints…

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: After a decent opening day, Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 witnessed a “fantastic” growth on Saturday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2, nearing the double-digit mark on its second day in theatres, was in fact “very good” given that the opening day was a holiday.

While Kesari 2's overall collection is decent, Sacnilk said the Saturday jump has put it in a “much better position.”

The Akshay Kumar movie managed to strike a chord with its target audience, and paired with a “supremely positive” word of mouth, Kesari 2's earnings are expected to improve.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to Sacnilk data, it collected ₹9.5 crore net on Saturday, Day 2. With this, the movie's total collection by the end of two days stood at ₹17.25 crore.

Theatre occupancy on Saturday averaged 25.78%, with attendance steadily rising throughout the day—from 11.68% in the morning to 41.71% for the night shows.

On Day 1, the movie Kesari 2 raked in ₹7.75 crores, marking the highest collection Akshay Kumar's recent movies have witnessed on their opening days.

Meanwhile, Jaat continued a steady run on Day 10. Despite a minor change in Jaat's earnings after Kesari 2's release, Sacnilk said the growth of Sunny Deol's movie was “dented” by the positive response to Akshay Kumar's film.

However, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The silver lining is that both films belong to entirely different genres.”

About Kesari 2 ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. R. Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill.