Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film leads with highest turnout and earnings, mints THIS amount

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunday turned out to be a good day at the box office for all films, including Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Leading the pack, Kesari 2 has registered a strong turnout with its highest-ever earnings since its recent release. Kesari 2 stars Akshay, alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 minted ₹11.21 crore on its first Sunday. The film saw an almost 14.97% increase in earnings from Saturday to Sunday.

Kesari 2 released on April 18 and earned ₹7.75 crore as its opening figure. While it's too early to predict the fate of the film at the box office, the earnings continue to grow. Its total collection now stands at ₹28.71 crore.

However, these are live data from the website. The final figures will be updated after the night shows.

Kesari Chapter 2 saw an overall 32.59% occupancy on Sunday, surpassing Sunny Deol's Jaat occupancy. Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad continue to lead with the highest number of screenings for Kesari 2 and also occupancy.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide As per the website, on Saturday, Kesari 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 17.50 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 30 crore, while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 9 crore.

Meanwhile, the India Gross Collection was ₹ 21 crore on April 19.

Experts on Kesari 2's box office performance Talking about the film's performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Following the #GoodFriday holiday, #KesariChapter2 witnessed an upward trend on Saturday – recording a 28.57% growth on Day 2... Multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune emerged as the best-performing centres. The glowing word-of-mouth and widespread appreciation are expected to drive further growth on Sunday... The occupancies are much, much higher today [Sunday]. A key advantage for #KesariChapter2 is the absence of major releases until #Raid2 and #TheBhootnii hit screens on [Thursday] 1 May... This gives #KesariChapter2 a solid opportunity to achieve a healthy score. #KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri 7.84 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 17.92 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice (sic).”

Reflecting on Sunday business, analyst Sumit Kadel added on X, formerly Twitter, “#Kesari2 shows decent upward trend - collects ₹11.50 Cr nett on Sunday. To stay in the race for a longer run, it now needs to hold well with less than 10% drop on Monday compared to Friday. Day 1 – ₹ 7 Cr Day 2 – ₹ 8.75 Cr Day 3 – ₹ 11.50 Cr Total- ₹ 27.25 Cr Nett #KesariChapter2 #AkshayKumar.”