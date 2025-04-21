Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s movie crosses ₹30-crore mark on opening weekend

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 registered a decent opening weekend earnings as it crossed the ₹30 crore mark on Sunday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2 had a better-than-expected weekend. The movie's earnings have increased by 63% since Friday, its opening day.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to Sacnilk data, Kesari 2, which was released in theatres on April 18, collected ₹12.64 crore net on Sunday, Day 3. Its Sunday earnings were 29.64% higher than what it minted on Saturday, i.e. ₹9.75 crore.

On Day 1, the movie Kesari 2 raked in ₹7.75 crores, marking the highest collection Akshay Kumar's recent movies have witnessed on their opening days.

With this, the movie's total collection by the end of its opening weekend stood at ₹30.14 crore.

Theatre occupancy on Sunday averaged 32.23%, with attendance steadily rising throughout the day—from 17.28% in the morning to 31.16% for the night shows.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection The Akshay Kumar movie has earned ₹30 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹9 crore was collected overseas. Kesari 2 has earned a gross of ₹21 crore in India.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs Jaat Kesari 2, which opened at ₹7.75 crores net on Good Friday, was able to pull through the weekend with better-than-expected numbers.

According to Sacnilk, the movie is likely to have a solid hold on Monday, which is crucial for its success.

The positive trend for Akshay Kumar's movie over the weekend also resulted in a surge in showcasing, as Kesari 2 has a limited release on around 1700 screens.

However, the positive response to Kesari 2 didn't let Sunny Deol's Jaat score bigger growth, which looked possible before the former's release.

“Going forward, the sequel is expected to remain the first choice of moviegoers, and that might stop Jaat before the ₹100 crore net club,” Sacnilk said.

About Kesari 2 ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.