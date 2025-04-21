Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s film sees drastic fall on first Monday, earns THIS amount

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's latest release, Kesari Chapter 2 has entered its first weekday and things are not looking good. While the film picked up pace over the weekend, it witnessed a sharp decline in earnings on Monday. However, it continues to perform slightly better than its main opponent, Sunny Deol's Jaat at the ticket window.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Kesar 2 minted ₹3.62 crore on Monday. The film witnessed a 69.83% dip in earnings from Sunday to Monday. ​

It recently crossed the ₹30 crore mark as it wrapped up its opening weekend. The total business made by Kesari 2 is ₹33.12 crore.

However, these are live data from the website and are subject to change. The final figures will only be out after the night shows on Monday.

Kesari 2 had an overall 11.83% occupancy on Monday. It is also severely lower than the weekend turnout. Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to lead with the highest number of screenings for Kesari 2 and occupancy.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 3, Kesari 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 29.50 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 49.75 crore, while Overseas Collection was ₹ 14.50 crore. The India Gross Collection was ₹ 35.25 crore on Sunday.

Expert on Kesari 2 box office performance Talking about the performance of Kesari 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “The growth on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday – especially in comparison to the #GoodFriday holiday – has placed #KesariChapter2 in a much better position, considering its ordinary start on Friday morning. While multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru and #Pune were the best-performing centres, several key centres like #Kolkata, #Hyderabad, #Ahmedabad, #Lucknow, #Bhopal and #Chandigarh witnessed marked improvement on Sunday. All eyes are now on the crucial, make-or-break Monday numbers... #KesariChapter2 must sustain its momentum through the weekdays to ensure a healthy Week 1 total. As mentioned earlier, the absence of major releases until [Thursday] 1 May should work in its favour. #KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri 7.84 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 29.62 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

