Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s film sees drastic fall on first Monday, earns THIS amount

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's latest release, Kesari Chapter 2 has entered its first weekday and things are not looking good. While the film picked up pace over the weekend, it witnessed a sharp decline in earnings on Monday. However, it continues to perform slightly better than its main opponent, Sunny Deol's Jaat at the ticket window.
According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Kesar 2 minted ₹3.62 crore on Monday. The film witnessed a 69.83% dip in earnings from Sunday to Monday.
It recently crossed the ₹30 crore mark as it wrapped up its opening weekend. The total business made by Kesari 2 is ₹33.12 crore.
However, these are live data from the website and are subject to change. The final figures will only be out after the night shows on Monday.
Kesari 2 had an overall 11.83% occupancy on Monday. It is also severely lower than the weekend turnout. Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to lead with the highest number of screenings for Kesari 2 and occupancy.
On day 3, Kesari 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 29.50 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 49.75 crore, while Overseas Collection was ₹ 14.50 crore. The India Gross Collection was ₹ 35.25 crore on Sunday.
Talking about the performance of Kesari 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “The growth on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday – especially in comparison to the #GoodFriday holiday – has placed #KesariChapter2 in a much better position, considering its ordinary start on Friday morning. While multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru and #Pune were the best-performing centres, several key centres like #Kolkata, #Hyderabad, #Ahmedabad, #Lucknow, #Bhopal and #Chandigarh witnessed marked improvement on Sunday. All eyes are now on the crucial, make-or-break Monday numbers... #KesariChapter2 must sustain its momentum through the weekdays to ensure a healthy Week 1 total. As mentioned earlier, the absence of major releases until [Thursday] 1 May should work in its favour. #KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri 7.84 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 29.62 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”
Kesari 2 stars Akshay alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It released on 18 April.