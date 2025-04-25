Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s movie misses ₹50 crore mark in first week

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 missed the ₹50 crore mark during its first week in the theatres after witnessing a fall in earnings during weekdays.

The movie is expected to make up for its losses over the weekend.

However, film trade expert Taran Adarsh said the weekday trends for Kesari 2 have been positive. They have “set the stage for a healthy second weekend”

Urban multiplexes are expected to contribute significantly to the overall total of Kesari 2.

“The absence of any major release until [Thursday] 1 May gives the film an open window to capitalise on.”

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk data, Kesari 2, which was released in theatres on April 18, collected ₹3.45 crore net on Thursday, Day 7. The Akshay Kumar movie, which had witnessed a 28 per cent plunge in earnings on Wednesday, was down by another 4.17 per cent on Thursday.

However, Kesari 2 was hit with the biggest block on Monday, when its earnings fell by a massive 62.50 per cent.

Sacnilk data shows that Kesari 2 earnings have been decent throughout its 7-day run,

By the end of the week, the movie had earned a total of ₹46.05 crore, missing the ₹50 crore mark by ₹4 crore.

Theatre occupancy on Thursday averaged 11.67%, with attendance steadily rising throughout the day — from 6.53% in the morning to 17.98% for the night shows.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection The Akshay Kumar movie has done well at the global box office, breaching the ₹70 crore gross mark in a week.

According to Sacnilk, Kesari 2 earned ₹70.7 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹20 crore was collected overseas. It has earned a gross of ₹50.7 crore in India.

About Kesari 2 Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh delves into the life of Justice C Sankaran Nair and the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a key moment in India’s struggle for independence under British colonial rule.

The film hit the theatres on 18 April 2025, marking the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.