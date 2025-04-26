Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar movie enters Week 2 with 26% surge in earnings amid BOGO offer

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ delivered an impressive performance in the first week in theatres across the overseas market. The historical drama, which was released in theatres on April 18, entered Week 2 on April 25, Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, "#KesariChapter2 has performed very well in international markets during its opening week... #NorthAmerica and #Australia have emerged as the top-performing territories. The *Week 1* total is notably higher than that of #AkshayKumar's previous films."

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Kesari 2, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial movie did a business of ₹4.42 crore net in the domestic market on Friday, Day 8. This marks 26.29 percent improvement from the previous day's collection when it earned ₹3.5 crore net in India. Although it missed the ₹50 crore mark in the first week, it crossed it on the first day of Week 2. Currently, eight-day run India box office earnings stand at ₹50.52 crore net.

Taran Adarsh predicted "healthy second weekend” for Kesari 2 after positive weekday trends and said, “The absence of any major release until [Thursday] 1 May gives the film an open window to capitalise on.”

Another analyst Sumit Kadel suggested that the rise in earnings on second Friday was due to ‘Buy One Get One’ movie ticket offer. According to him, the film is expected to mint around ₹15 crore over the weekend.

The filmmakers claimed that the movie netted ₹46.54 during its 7-day run.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, the first week box office earnings of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is much lower than Akshay Kumar's last movie ‘Sky Force.' The ensemble cast of Kesari Chapter 2 features Ananya Pandey, R. Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell in pivotal roles.

Based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat,’ Akshay Kumar movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is centred on India's top barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 During first week, Kesari 2 minted ₹75.35 crore gross at the global box office, amassing ₹20.50 crore gross from the overseas business.