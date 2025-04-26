Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s film sees growth on weekend, rakes in THIS amount

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar starrer movie Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has witnessed growth on its second Saturday. The film had the biggest turnout at the ticket window against its competitor, Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2 minted ₹5.64 crore on Saturday. It saw a growth of 39.26% in earnings from Friday to Saturday.

The total business made by the Akshay Kumar film is ₹55.79 crore.

However, these are the live data from the website. The final figures will be updated post night shows.

On Saturday, Kesari Chapter 2 had an overall 21.24% occupancy. Delhi NCR and Mumbai circuits continue to lead with the highest number of screenings for the film and the highest footfall in the shows.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On Friday, Kesari 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 50.15 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 83.20 crore, while the Overseas Collection was ₹ 23.50 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 59.70 crore on its second Friday.

Expert on Kesari 2 Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KesariChapter2 remains the first choice for moviegoers, despite the arrival of new releases... The second Friday is super-strong – higher than its first Wednesday [ ₹ 3.78 cr] and Thursday [ ₹ 3.60 cr] numbers – boosted by the #BOGO free ticket offer at *select centres*. All eyes are now on the all-important second weekend [Saturday and Sunday].”

Akshay at Kesari 2 screening At one of the shows, Akshay Kumar made a surprise visit with co-star R Madhavan. After the screening, the actor said that the recent terror attack at Pahalgam has stirred a similar kind of anger that his character has shown in Kesari 2.

Akshay Kumar said, “Unfortunately aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists o ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger all over again. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today also I want to say the same few words to the terrorists which I have said in the film. What)? (sic)”

The audience was heard responding with a dialogue from the film.

Kesari 2 recently ran into trouble when poet Yahya Bootwala accused the film writer Sumit Saxena of plagiarism.

Tahira Kashyap praises Ananya's Punjabi accent On the other hand, writer, filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap posted an appreciation post for the film.

It read: “What a spectacular film! I was perhaps 12/13 years old when I first went to Jallianwala bhag. Grew up hearing about the horrid day from people in the family who had an up close and personal experience. At that time when I then visited Jallianwala bagh with all those tales and a bloody history I was shaken. There was an errie silence that engulfed my 12 year old self.”

Sharing her reaction to the film, she continued and appreciated Akshay Kumar, Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

“And today when I saw the film I was shook and the eerie silence didn’t leave. For me perhaps it’s a generational trauma but how beautifully and poetically was it captured. What mind blowing performances! So proud that we get to witness this kind of cinema. @akshaykumar your performance left me asking for more and made many like me cry. @ananyapanday your punjabi dialect was so bang on. You were always there in your character, never left for even a moment. It was a delight watching you. @actormaddy you were delightfully menacing!”