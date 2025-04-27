Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s movie sees 73% uptick in Saturday earnings, mints....

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 witnessed an uptick of nearly 73 per cent in its earnings on Saturday, its second in the theatres.

The boost in Kesari 2's earnings can be attributed to the BOGO (Buy One Get One free) push the historical drama movie received on Friday, which led to better word-of-mouth.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the second weekend of Kesari 2 is likely to see a drop of only 30%- 35% from the opening weekend, which is a solid hold.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: According to Sacnilk data, Kesari 2, which was released in theatres on April 18, collected ₹7 crore net on Saturday, Day 9. Its Saturday earnings were 72.84% higher than what it minted on Friday, i.e. ₹4.05 crore.

With this, the movie's nine-day collection stood at ₹57.15 crore.

The movie is on track for approximately ₹66 crore through the second Sunday, said Sacnilk.

“The hugely positive word of mouth has kept Kesari 2 super steady in its collection after the opening weekend,” it said, adding that it is a sign of its longevity that will likely keep it going despite the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

Theatre occupancy on Saturday averaged 25.22%, with attendance steadily rising throughout the day—from 11.24% in the morning to 37.17% for the night shows.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection The Akshay Kumar movie has earned ₹83.2 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹23.5 crore was collected overseas. Kesari 2 has earned a gross of ₹59.7 crore in India.

About Kesari 2 ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.