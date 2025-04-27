Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s movie sees 73% uptick in Saturday earnings, mints....

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' experiences a remarkable 73% increase in box office earnings on Day 9, fueled by positive word-of-mouth and a Buy One Get One free offer. With a total collection of 57.15 crore, the film shows promise for continued success.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Apr 2025, 08:24 AM IST
Positive word-of-mouth is expected to sustain its performance despite new releases.
Positive word-of-mouth is expected to sustain its performance despite new releases.

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari 2 witnessed an uptick of nearly 73 per cent in its earnings on Saturday, its second in the theatres.

The boost in Kesari 2's earnings can be attributed to the BOGO (Buy One Get One free) push the historical drama movie received on Friday, which led to better word-of-mouth.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the second weekend of Kesari 2 is likely to see a drop of only 30%- 35% from the opening weekend, which is a solid hold.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar surprises audience at Kesari 2 show, talk on Pahalgam terror attack

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9:

According to Sacnilk data, Kesari 2, which was released in theatres on April 18, collected 7 crore net on Saturday, Day 9. Its Saturday earnings were 72.84% higher than what it minted on Friday, i.e. 4.05 crore.

With this, the movie's nine-day collection stood at 57.15 crore.

The movie is on track for approximately 66 crore through the second Sunday, said Sacnilk.

“The hugely positive word of mouth has kept Kesari 2 super steady in its collection after the opening weekend,” it said, adding that it is a sign of its longevity that will likely keep it going despite the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

Also Read | Poet accuses Kesari 2 writer of plagiarism over Ananya Panday’s dialogue

Theatre occupancy on Saturday averaged 25.22%, with attendance steadily rising throughout the day—from 11.24% in the morning to 37.17% for the night shows.

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Akshay Kumar movie has earned 83.2 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 23.5 crore was collected overseas. Kesari 2 has earned a gross of 59.7 crore in India.

Also Read | ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ review: This Akshay Kumar film can’t handle the truth

About Kesari 2

‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

R. Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentKesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s movie sees 73% uptick in Saturday earnings, mints....
MoreLess
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.