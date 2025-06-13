Kesari 2 OTT release: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama to stream on THIS platform. Check details

The much-anticipated film 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh', starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, has released on OTT this week.

The courtroom drama has begun streaming on JioHotstar from June 13.

‘Kesari 2’ arrives on OTT The film hit cinemas on April 18 and was well received by both critics and viewers. Blending history with intense courtroom drama, 'Kesari 2' explores the lesser-known legal and emotional aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer leading the fight for justice, while R Madhavan and Ananya Panday support with strong performances in pivotal roles.

Unlike the first ‘Kesari’, which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari Chapter 2 shifts its lens to a different historical tragedy. Told largely through powerful courtroom scenes, the film aims to shed light on the untold voices surrounding Jallianwala Bagh, giving it a fresh and emotional perspective.

‘Kesari 2’ box office The film had a steady start at the domestic box office, earning ₹7.75 crore on its opening day. It gradually picked up momentum despite tough competition from Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ground Zero’. However, its performance was slightly affected after the release of Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated 'Raid 2'.