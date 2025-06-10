Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan's film online

Kesari 2 OTT release: Did you miss watching Kesari 2 in theatres? Here's your chance to watch the high-voltage courtroom drama. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan will be soon streaming online. The film was originally released on 18 April in theatres and received a warm response from the audience and critics.

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch As per multiple portals, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will make its OTT debut on 13 June.

The film will be available online on Jio Hotstar.

An official announcement from the Jio Hotstar team is yet to come.

Kesari 2 Kesari 2 is helmed by director Karan Singh Tyagi.

It is the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's hit action film Kesari (2019).

The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It stars Akshay Kumar as Nair and also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday as lawyers Neville McKinley and Dilreet Gill respectively.

Kesari 2 is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

Kesari 2 box office performance The film saw a decent start at the domestic box office after minting ₹7.75 crore on its opening day. It went on to pick up pace, clashing with Sunny Deol's Jaat and Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero. It also somewhat suffered after the release of Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated Raid 2.

Going by the latest updates and industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 made a total worldwide collection of approximately ₹145 crore. While its India Net collection was ₹92.63 crore, its India Gross collection was ₹110.47 crore.

The film recently completed 50 days in theatres since its release.