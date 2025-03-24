As Dharma Productions dropped the highly-anticipated teaser for its upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2, netizens were all praises for Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and producer Karan Johar for ‘bringing history to life again’.

The movie, set to release in theatres on April 18, also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2019 hit film of the same name.

According to the teaser, Kesari 2 will bring out the poignant story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, Punjab.

The teaser begins with a black screen because “the visuals are too horrific to display” as the voice of British General Reginald Dyer ordering 10 minutes of non-stop shooting at the crowd gathered for Baisakhi Day plays in the background.

“The massacre you know, the story you don't. Let your ears witness what your eyes missed!” Dharma Movies wrote about Kesari Chapter 2 teaser.

Watch Kesari 2 teaser here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were moved by the teaser and deemed the movie a blockbuster. They hailed Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar for this “CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE.”

“Akshay Kumar is bringing history to life again!” a viewer said.

“Akshay Kumar is not made for Movies made in 1 or 2 Months, he is made for Historical Movies like Kesari,” said another viewer.

“He’s not just acting; he’s living the role!” said a social media user.

“Bollywood needed this,” exclaimed a user.

“Kesari was legendary, and now Dharma is making history again Kesari2,” added another netizen.

“Kesari is not just a film; it’s a tribute to real heroes,” a user said.

“Akshay Kumar is coming with another quality cinema,” a fan said.

“KJo’s vision + Dharma’s scale = CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE!” said a user.

“Karan Johar never fails to amaze us Kesari 2 Teaser,” a user added.

About Kesari Kesari 2 is based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 will bring a new storyline to the table, with the sequel focusing on a completely different plot rather than continuing directly from the events of the original film.

It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films, and Anand Tiwari and Ampritpal Singh Bindra.