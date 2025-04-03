Kesari 2 trailer released: A powerful retelling of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday come together for the first time in a Dharma-backed film that sheds light on the untold story of the aftermath of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Following a gripping teaser, the makers have now released the film’s official trailer, offering a deeper look into its chilling narrative.

Akshay Kumar portrays Sir C. Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who waged an unprecedented battle against the British Empire in the 1920s following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Opposing him is R. Madhavan, who takes on the role of a lawyer defending the British. Ananya Panday plays a trailblazing female lawyer who defies societal norms by standing up for Indians in a profession dominated by men. The trailer powerfully captures the struggles of those who fought against injustice, enduring humiliation and oppression under the tyrannical British rule.

Kesari Chapter 2 was originally scheduled for release on March 14, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

An excerpt from the book’s synopsis reads: “The widely-reported trial – one of the longest in history – stunned a world that finally recognized some of the horrors being committed by the British in India. Through reports of court proceedings along with a nuanced portrait of a complicated nationalist who believed in his principles above all else, The Case That Shook the Empire reveals, for the very first time, the real details of the fateful case that marked the defining moment in India’s struggle for Independence."