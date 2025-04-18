Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking: Akshay Kumar’s movie sells 57k+ tickets, eyes bumper opening

Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking: Akshay Kumar's film Kesari 2 has created quite a buzz ahead of its release on Friday, April 18. The advance booking sales predict an exceptional opening for the movie, a biographical historical drama.

The advance bookings for the official release of Kesari 2 opened on April 15.

Kesari 2 advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2 has sold 56,969 tickets so far for 4,494 shows in 2D format across India. The film has collected ₹1.84 crore from the advance ticket sales.

If the block seats are taken into account, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned ₹3 crore gross from its advance bookings.

Maharashtra tops the list with maximum revenue from first-day advance booking followed by Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR region, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Surat are to have the highest number of screenings for Kesari 2.

Early fan-first screenings The pre-release hype of Kesari Chapter 2 led makers to organise early fan-first screenings in five cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. According to Sacnilk, the bookings for the early screenings opened on April 14 and were sold out within 10 minutes.

The makers also held a special screening of Kesari 2 in Delhi for political leaders and dignitaries. The ministers praised the Akshay Kumar movie.

Karan Johar calls it ‘one of Dharma's best’ Producer Karan Johar is reportedly “supremely confident” about Kesari 2 because of the “very good” inside reports.

Johar previously called Kesari 2 “one of the best films” of Dharma Productions.

“I want to say this on record - it (Kesari Chapter 2) is one of our best films that we’ve made and I'm so proud of it. I couldn't wait for the audience to watch the film,” he had said.

About Kesari 2 Kesari 2 is based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 was earlier supposed to be titled Shankara.

Other than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective produced Kesari 2.

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Pandey, R. Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell in key roles.