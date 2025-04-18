Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan movie sees modest earnings on Good Friday

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ opened with modest earnings on Good Friday, April 18.

Although Kesari Chapter 2 is not a ‘mass entertainer,' its earnings are staggeringly low as compared to the earnings of recent releases such as Salman Khan's Sikandar, and Sunny Deol starrer movie Jaat.

Kesari 2's earnings are also less as compared to that of the first part's earnings, when the movie minted ₹21.06 crore right on its first day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 1 Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 earned ₹3.52 crore India net on Friday, April 18, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

About Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. Karan Singh Tyagi made his directorial debut with this movie.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, R. Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill. It also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O’Nell, and others in key roles.

Akshay Kumar speaks about Kesari Chapter 2 At a special screening of Kesari Chapter 2 in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar stressed the significance of the movie's opening moments, urging fans not to miss the first 10 minutes, which focus on the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

Speaking to the paparazzi at the event, Akshay made a heartfelt appeal to the audience: