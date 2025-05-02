Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar's film hits rock bottom, mints THIS amount

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh had opened to decent numbers at the Box Office. Following a series of ups and downs in its earnings, the movie minted the lowest amount on its third Friday, May 2.

Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama is expected to mint ₹75.22 crore India net, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 15 On Friday, Day 15, Kesari Chapter 2 saw its collection dip by nearly eighty per cent, with the movie's collection standing at ₹47 lakhs, as of 6:59 pm.

Not only are Friday's earnings staggeringly low, but the movie, evidently failed to rake in crores as well. This is a stark contrast to the first week, when Kesari Chapter 2's earnings averaged around ₹4.5 crore to ₹3.5 crore.

The Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Pandey movie, however, had seen a slight increase during the second weekend. Here's a glimpse of Kesari Chapter 2's earnings on the previous days:



Day 10 [2nd Sunday] - ₹8.1 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] - ₹2.75 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] - ₹2.65 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] - ₹2.15 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Thursday]- ₹1.8 Cr

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide Box Office collection While the final worldwide Box Office figures for Day 15 and Day 14 of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh are yet to trickle in, the earnings for Day 13 also present a murky picture.

The worldwide collection for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, on Day 13 totalled to ₹29.50 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 occupancy The declining trend in Kesari Chapter 2's earnings also reflected in the footfalls. Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama recorded an overall 25.40 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Day 14, with Chennai recording the highest occupancy of 87 per cent.

Kesari Chapter 2 movie Kesari Chapter 2 brings a gripping slice of history to the big screen, diving into the events that followed the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre. At its heart is the inspiring story of Justice C. Sankaran Nair, who bravely took on the British Raj in court.

Akshay Kumar leads the cast as Justice Nair, with R. Madhavan playing his legal rival, Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday appears as Dilreet Gill, alongside Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell in key roles.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film released in theatres on April 18. It's a joint production by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films—and promises to shed light on a powerful but often overlooked chapter of India’s freedom movement.