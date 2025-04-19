Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s movie mints THIS amount, will it cross ₹20 cr mark?

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection day 2: Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey, Kesari Chapter 2 was one of the year's most anticipated releases. Although the movie opened to decent numbers on Friday, the earnings seem to have slowed a little on the movie's first Saturday.

Advertisement

Kesari 2, which explores the untold story of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, had opened to largely positive reviews. According to the early box office estimates reported by Sacnilk, the movie is estimated to earn a total of ₹11.03 crore India net.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection day 2 On Saturday, April 19, the Akshay Kumar starrer movie minted ₹4.16 crore as of 6:31 pm, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Akshay Kumars Kesari 2 impresses viewers, rakes in This amount at box office on Day 1

On Day 1, the movie Kesari 2 raked in ₹7.75 crores, marking the highest collection Akhay Kumar's recent movies have witnessed on their opening days.

What experts said about Kesari 2 As per Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari 2 "opened on expected lines across key markets."

Advertisement

“While the #GoodFriday holiday should've ideally resulted in a stronger Day 1 total, the noticeable rise in occupancies as the day progressed - driven by excellent audience feedback - is certainly encouraging,” wrote Adarsh.

He further added: “All eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday, when strong word of mouth could translate into solid weekend numbers."

Will Kesari reach ₹ 20 crore mark? Kesari 2's India net collection currently stands at ₹11.91 crore. It remains to be seen whether the movie will inch closer to ₹20 crore over the weekend.

Experts have already predicted that over the weekend, “strong word of mouth could translate into solid weekend numbers.”

Kesari 2 movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. R. Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill.

Advertisement