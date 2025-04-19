Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s movie mints THIS amount, will it cross ₹20 cr mark?

  • Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 2: Kesari Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Pandey, opened to positive reviews. Here's a glimpse

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated19 Apr 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s movie mints THIS amount so far, will it cross ₹20 Cr mark

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection day 2: Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey, Kesari Chapter 2 was one of the year's most anticipated releases. Although the movie opened to decent numbers on Friday, the earnings seem to have slowed a little on the movie's first Saturday.

Advertisement

Kesari 2, which explores the untold story of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, had opened to largely positive reviews. According to the early box office estimates reported by Sacnilk, the movie is estimated to earn a total of 11.03 crore India net.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection day 2

On Saturday, April 19, the Akshay Kumar starrer movie minted 4.16 crore as of 6:31 pm, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Akshay Kumars Kesari 2 impresses viewers, rakes in This amount at box office on Day 1

On Day 1, the movie Kesari 2 raked in 7.75 crores, marking the highest collection Akhay Kumar's recent movies have witnessed on their opening days.

What experts said about Kesari 2

As per Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari 2 "opened on expected lines across key markets."

Advertisement

“While the #GoodFriday holiday should've ideally resulted in a stronger Day 1 total, the noticeable rise in occupancies as the day progressed - driven by excellent audience feedback - is certainly encouraging,” wrote Adarsh.

Also Read | ’It is fabulous’: Kesari Chapter 2 gets positive reviews, audience praise Akshay Kumar, R Madhavans performance

He further added: “All eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday, when strong word of mouth could translate into solid weekend numbers."

Will Kesari reach 20 crore mark?

Kesari 2's India net collection currently stands at 11.91 crore. It remains to be seen whether the movie will inch closer to 20 crore over the weekend.

Experts have already predicted that over the weekend, “strong word of mouth could translate into solid weekend numbers.”

Kesari 2 movie

‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. R. Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill.

Advertisement
Also Read | Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter reviews: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar–R. Madhavan movie

The historical courtroom drama marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi and is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentKesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s movie mints THIS amount, will it cross ₹20 cr mark?
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App