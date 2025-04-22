Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar movie fails to hold on to weekend gold rush, sees 61.75% drop

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4: The Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday witnessed 61.75 percent drop in domestic box office collection on Monday, April 21. This comes after a massive weekend when the period drama earned ₹21.75 crore net over the two days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “The growth on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday – especially in comparison to the #GoodFriday holiday – has placed #KesariChapter2 in a much better position, considering its ordinary start on Friday morning.”

He added, “While multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru and #Pune were the best-performing centres, several key centres like #Kolkata, #Hyderabad, #Ahmedabad, #Lucknow, #Bhopal and #Chandigarh witnessed marked improvement on Sunday.”

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4 The historical courtroom drama, released on April 18, raked in ₹34.09 crore net during its 4-day box office run, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. On Monday, Akshay Kumar movie collected ₹4.59 crore net in India, marking 61.75 percent drop in numbers as compared with the previous day.

Another business analyst named Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Kesari2 drops 52% on Monday compared to Friday - ₹6 Cr+ was needed to hold ground. With just ₹3.30 Cr on Day 4, the film now faces a crucial Tuesday -Thursday test to stay afloat.”

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide Box Office collection As per the latest box office update by Sacnilk, the movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ directed by Karan Singh Tyagi did a global business of ₹49.75 crore gross within first three days. It amassed ₹14.50 crore gross from the overseas market while the remaining ₹35.25 crore gross earnings came from domestic collection. However, the filmmakers in a post on X claimed that the movie collected ₹29.62 crore net during its 3-day run in theatres.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, the film is based on real-life story of C Sankaran Nair which is penned in the book “The Case That Shook the Empire.” Authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the narrative is centred around 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.