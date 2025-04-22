Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar movie fails to hold on to weekend gold rush, sees 61.75% drop

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar movie is based on C Sankaran Nair's real-life story and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The historical drama witnessed 61.75 percent drop in domestic box office collection on Monday.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published22 Apr 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar movie registered significant drop in earnings on Monday after a massive weekend.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4: The Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday witnessed 61.75 percent drop in domestic box office collection on Monday, April 21. This comes after a massive weekend when the period drama earned 21.75 crore net over the two days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “The growth on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday – especially in comparison to the #GoodFriday holiday – has placed #KesariChapter2 in a much better position, considering its ordinary start on Friday morning.”

He added, “While multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru and #Pune were the best-performing centres, several key centres like #Kolkata, #Hyderabad, #Ahmedabad, #Lucknow, #Bhopal and #Chandigarh witnessed marked improvement on Sunday.”

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 4

The historical courtroom drama, released on April 18, raked in 34.09 crore net during its 4-day box office run, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. On Monday, Akshay Kumar movie collected 4.59 crore net in India, marking 61.75 percent drop in numbers as compared with the previous day.

Another business analyst named Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Kesari2 drops 52% on Monday compared to Friday - 6 Cr+ was needed to hold ground. With just 3.30 Cr on Day 4, the film now faces a crucial Tuesday -Thursday test to stay afloat.”

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide Box Office collection

As per the latest box office update by Sacnilk, the movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ directed by Karan Singh Tyagi did a global business of 49.75 crore gross within first three days. It amassed 14.50 crore gross from the overseas market while the remaining 35.25 crore gross earnings came from domestic collection. However, the filmmakers in a post on X claimed that the movie collected 29.62 crore net during its 3-day run in theatres.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, the film is based on real-life story of C Sankaran Nair which is penned in the book “The Case That Shook the Empire.” Authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the narrative is centred around 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The ensemble cast features Ananya Pandey, R Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell in pivotal roles while Akshay essays the role of the protagonist - C Sankaran Nair - a lawyer who fights against the British Raj.

 

 
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 07:32 AM IST
