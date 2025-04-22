Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar movie slows down on Tuesday, mints THIS amount

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh had already crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the box office. On Tuesday, April 22, however, the earnings dipped steadily.
The Akshay Kumar starrer movie is expected to earn a total of ₹37.84 crore India net, after five days of its theatrical release.
Kesari Chapter pulled in ₹3.84 crore on Tuesday, Day 5, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.
Tuesday's earnings are over ₹1 crore less as compared to Monday's earnings. Not just that, it is also over 50 per cent short of what the movie had minted during the weekend.
Here's a glimpse at Kesari Chapter 2's earnings:
Day 1 [1st Friday]- ₹7.75 crore
Day 2 [1st Saturday]- ₹9.75 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday]- ₹12 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday]- ₹4.5 Cr
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹3.84 Cr
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2, reportedly, draws inspiration from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh centers on Justice C. Sankaran Nair and the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for justice under British colonial rule.
Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, while R. Madhavan plays Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday appears as Dilreet Gill. The ensemble cast also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell.
On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a positive review of the Sunday box office figures of Kesari Chapter 2.
He wrote, “The growth on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday – especially in comparison to the #GoodFriday holiday – has placed #KesariChapter2 in a much better position, considering its ordinary start on Friday morning. While multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru and #Pune were the best-performing centres, several key centres like #Kolkata, #Hyderabad, #Ahmedabad, #Lucknow, #Bhopal and #Chandigarh witnessed marked improvement on Sunday.”
