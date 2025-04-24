Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar starrer slumps amid crossing ₹40 crore-mark | Check revenue

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh reported decent earnings in the first five days of release. However, the film reported a dip in earnings on the sixth day of release.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 The film earned ₹3.2 crore on Wednesday, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The previous day, Kesari Chapter 2 minted ₹5 crore. The total earnings of Akshay Kumar's film stood at ₹42.2 crore after including collections of the sixth day, Sacnilk data shows.

About Kesari Chapter 2 The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, reportedly draws inspiration from Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh delves into the life of Justice C. Sankaran Nair and the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a key moment in India’s struggle for independence under British colonial rule. The film hit the theatres on April 18 2025, marking the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 – Cast Akshay Kumar plays Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, R Madhavan appears as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday portrays the role of Dilreet Gill. The ensemble cast also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell.

Kesari Chapter 2 - Review On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a positive review on the box office numbers.

He wrote, “The growth on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday – especially in comparison to the #GoodFriday holiday – has placed #KesariChapter2 in a much better position, considering its ordinary start on Friday morning. While multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru and #Pune were the best-performing centres, several key centres like #Kolkata, #Hyderabad, #Ahmedabad, #Lucknow, #Bhopal and #Chandigarh witnessed marked improvement on Sunday.”