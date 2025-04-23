Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s film inches closer to ₹50 crore mark

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is close to hitting the ₹50 crore mark. The film has witnessed another dip but is likely to recover before the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Sanjay Dutt's Bhootnii. For now, its biggest competitor is Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari 2 minted ₹2.71 crore on Wednesday. However, there was a 45.8% dip in earnings from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The total business made by Kesari 2 is ₹41.71 crore.

For the unversed, these are the live data from the website which are subject to changes. The final earnings will be out post night shows on Wednesday.

On day 6, the Akshay Kumar film saw overall 9.91% occupancy. Delhi NCR region continues to lead with highest number of screenings for Kesari 2 and occupancy.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 5, Kesari 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 39 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 64.40 crore on the same day. While its Overseas Collection was ₹ 18 crore, the India Gross Collection stood at ₹ 46.40 crore.

The film team recently offered a special ticket price, starting at ₹99.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KesariChapter2 shows excellent hold on Tuesday, aided by the ₹ 99 onwards offer [#BlockbusterTuesdays] across major chains, including PIC. Despite *reduced ticket prices*, Tuesday's collections surpassed Monday's – power of solid content and audience connect. #KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri 7.84 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 11.70 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 39.16 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay alongside Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

The film reportedly draws inspiration from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh revolves around Justice C. Sankaran Nair and the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for justice under British colonial rule.