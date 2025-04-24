Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Askhay Kumar’s movie earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's latest movie, Kesari Chapter 2, has breached the ₹50 crore mark at the box office on Thursday, despite a decline in earnings.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Kesari Chapter 2 earned an estimated ₹2.76 crore on Thursday, Day 7, as its earnings plunged 28 per cent.

With this, the total estimated amount (India net) now stands at ₹45.36 crore until the report was filed.

Looking into the details, the Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh had an overall 9.57 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

The maximum occupancy for the movie was reported in Chennai (18%), followed by Jaipur (13.67%), Lucknow (13%), NCR (12%), Bhopal (11%) and Hyderabad (10.33%).

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Worldwide collection As per Sacnilk, till Wednesday the Kesari Chapter 2 attained ₹70.7 crore worldwide, including ₹50.7 crore (India gross), and ₹20 crore from overseas.

About Kesari Chapter 2: The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, reportedly draws inspiration from Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh delves into the life of Justice C. Sankaran Nair and the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a key moment in India’s struggle for independence under British colonial rule. The film hit the theatres on April 18 2025, marking the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2: Cast Akshay Kumar plays Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, R Madhavan appears as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday portrays the role of Dilreet Gill. The ensemble cast also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell.

Kesari Chapter 2: Review On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a positive review on the box office numbers.