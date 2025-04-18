Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter reviews: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar–R. Madhavan movie, find it ‘outstanding’

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 hit theatres today and has already set tongues wagging across Bollywood and among social media users. The courtroom drama, which also features Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, has left netizens raving about the film, praising its powerful direction, breathtaking cinematography, and a gripping retelling of one of history’s most pivotal events—the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Advertisement

'Kesari Chapter 2' X Review: Netizens' Reactions Audiences have been quick to share their excitement about the film, with glowing reviews flooding social media platforms.

On X, one user praised the film’s mix of patriotism and power, saying, “Kesari Chapter 2 is a cinematic explosion of patriotism, power & pride! Unmissable performance by @AkshayKumar @R_Madhavan, direction by @karansingh_tyagi. This is how epic sequels are made! #KesariChapter2 #5StarCinema #MustWatch”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another viewer highlighted the film’s emotional impact and historical accuracy, writing, “Powerful & Emotionally Charged film. This history exposes Jallianwala Bagh events. Presentation is Amazing. Strong Writing @AkshayKumar & @ActorMadhavan performances are outstanding. @ananyapandayy delivers an Amazing act. Watch it."

The film has also been described by netizens as a “must-watch for every Indian."

The film has also evoked reactions from Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal shared his detailed review of the movie on Instagram Stories and wrote, "An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut @karanstyagi (sic)."

He continued, "Kudos to @karanjohar @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @apoorva1972 @adarpoonawalla for bringing out this important chapter from our history to celluloid. @akshaykumar @actormaddy @ananyapanday @amitsial Absolute class. Absolute magic! Don't miss (sic)!!!"

Advertisement

Avneet Kaur reiterated that the film is a "must must watch", while Huma Qureshi sent her wishes to the team, calling the movie "heartfelt and poignant".