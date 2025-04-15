Kesari Chapter 2: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri calls Akshay Kumar film ’powerful, deeply moving’; targets Congress

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered lawyer-nationalist C Sankaran Nair for his fight against Britishers after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed about Kesari 2. In a long post on X, formerly Twitter, Puri called Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘powerful’ and ‘deeply moving.’

Advertisement

Hardeep Singh Puri, Akshay, R Madhavan, Rekha Gupta at Kesari 2 screening He attacked Congress after the screening of Kesari 2 in Delhi which saw the attendance of Akshay and R Madhavan. CM Rekha Gupta was also present at the venue.

Hardeep Singh Puri praises Akshay Kumar's film Puri wrote, "Kesari Chapter 2 is a powerful, deeply moving and evocative cinematic ode to India's freedom movement and to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. This gripping narrative that transports you into the middle of the courtroom where Akshay Kumar essaying the role of lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair Ji, rips apart the web of deceit and lies to bring out the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre is a must watch for every Indian & champion of justice.

Advertisement

“This was one chapter of our history which waited long to unfold. The powerfully unifying message that this movie conveys must reach all Indians across the length and breadth of the country.”

“Lakshmi and I were privileged to join brilliant actors @akshaykumar Ji and @ActorMadhavan Ji to watch a special premier of this cinematic gem with Delhi CM Smt @gupta_rekha Ji, ministers Sdr @mssirsa Ji, Sh @KapilMishra_IND Ji and Sh @ashishsood_bjp Ji, New Delhi MP Smt @BansuriSwaraj Ji, Moti Nagar MLA Sh @HarishKhuranna Ji, Kalkaji Councillor Smt @yogitasinghbjp Ji, senior leader Sh @ianuragthakur Ji, along with several party leaders, diplomats, former colleagues and friends. In cinemas 18th April 2025 worldwide,” he added with a video from the screening event.

Advertisement

Hardeep Singh Puri attacks Congress after Kesari 2 After the screening of the film in Delhi, Hardeep Singh Puri told ANI, “I want the youth to go and watch this movie, draw inspiration from it, to show how in very difficult circumstances we had individuals who stood up and swam against the tide, and that is how we achieved independence. That is how what we are today and going to be one of the largest economies in the world. That's how we are reclaiming confidence.”

Advertisement

Talking about PM Modi's mention of the film during the recent public gathering in Haryana, he said, "The Prime Minister spoke about this movie in Hisar yesterday for a good four minutes... Congress has been so busy promoting their family that they have lost sight of the larger reality and what is really important in so far as the country's growth is concerned..."

Kesari 2 also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.