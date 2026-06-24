Ketan Agarwal murder case: Hina Khan tells accused Siya Goyal, ‘Bas ek sach bolke’ could've saved life'

The alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agrawal has shocked people across the country and triggered widespread reactions on social media. Actor Hina Khan also reacted to the case and shared her views on Instagram.

In her post, Hina Khan wrote, "Aaj ke time mai sach sunna aur sach kehna itna mushkil ho gaya hai ki log kisi ki jaan lene ko bhi taiyaar hain (In today's time to tell the truth and face it has become so difficult that people are even ready to take the life of another person)... It seems it is easier to take someone's life than to accept the truth."

She further added, "You could have spared him bus ek sach bolke and lived your life with any xyz? why?"

Police claim murder plot may have originated at Lohagad Fort Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police claimed that the alleged conspiracy to murder Ketan Agrawal may have begun during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31.

According to investigators, Ketan Agrawal and the accused, Siya Goyal, had visited the fort together. Police believe Siya allegedly first thought of killing him after seeing him sitting near the edge of the fort.

First attempt made on June 14 Officials further alleged that an initial attempt was made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push Ketan off the fort. When the attempt allegedly failed, she is said to have raised an alarm about a snake and later claimed that Ketan had fallen accidentally during the confusion.

Police also claimed that before the incident, Siya and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary met at a café where they discussed the alleged plan and identified spots on the fort from which Ketan could be pushed.

Investigators have further alleged that Siya Goyal did not wish to marry Ketan Agrawal and conspired with her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, to kill him.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Police also claimed that Siya and Chetan remained in constant contact over several months and allegedly exchanged over 2,000 phone calls. The probe further suggests that both accused first met at a Diwali party last year and later developed a close friendship.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal murder: How cops zeroed in on the suspect

The police suspect that Siya allegedly wanted more time for herself and was unwilling to proceed with the marriage despite pressure from her family. Police further claimed that although Siya had grown close to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and liked him, she was also not prepared to marry him at present. Investigators suspect that Siya allegedly wanted to eliminate Ketan Agrawal while continuing her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Police said Siya and Chetan first met during a Diwali party last year and later became close. Investigators claimed the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and allegedly discussed plans to kill Ketan.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.