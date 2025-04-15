Kevin Bacon recalls how dead body was found by movie crew during Wild Things shoot

Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Actor Kevin Bacon recalled shooting for the 1998 film 'Wild Things' and shared an anecdote about how the movie's crew once found a dead body during filming.

"We were out in the swamp one night -- a lot of mosquitoes, wow -- and we were shooting some scene, I don't remember what it was, by kind of a river," said Bacon, adding, "They had kind of floated a raft out there so that they could put a light," reported People.

"All of a sudden I hear across the walkie-talkie: 'Hey, I think I just saw a floater.' And it was a body that was floating by," he recalled with a laugh before adding, "It was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie."

The film's director, John McNaughton also recalled the moment that occurred in a marsh in the Everglades. He said at the time that shooting had to be briefly halted on the film as they waited for authorities to get to the scene to investigate the incident, reported People.

"We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot," McNaughton said.

'Wild Things' followed a police detective Sergeant Ray Duquette (Bacon) who uncovers a conspiracy behind a case involving a high school guidance counselor when accusations of rape are made against him by two female students, according to a synopsis of the film. It stars Bacon, Matt Dillon, Neve Campbell and Denise Richards.

"In the original script, we start making out," Bacon recalled. "Part of what was crazy about the movie was that there were all these twists ... you know, that was like the hook of the movie, so to me, [the kiss] was a great twist. That's all. I was like, 'That'd be an awesome twist,'" as per the outlet.