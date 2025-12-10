Kevin Costner reflects on his first acting role and faith journey as he unveils new special, ‘The First Christmas’

Kevin Costner, who won two Oscars for Dances With Wolves, has come up with his new holiday special, The First Christmas, where he talks about faith, family, and joy. The 70-year-old opened up about his Christian faith while narrating the ABC TV special. He said his journey to stardom began in church, USA Today reported.

Kevin Costner speaks about faith Costner said in the show that he was about four years old when he got "selected to be a shepherd in our church’s yearly production of the Nativity”. He said it would have been his acting debut, where he had "one line, ‘Hark!’”

Advertisement

The two-hour special is a portrayal of Jesus’ birth, highlighting context from experts, while Costner does the commentary.

Working on The First Christmas was special for Costner. He says, “We all think we know (the story). We all wait for this time of year, and then we get mad at it, too, because now it’s ‘so much stuff I have to do, and I hate this.’ It's ‘too many people are coming to the house.’ There's this other story that changed the world, a lot of the world," reported USA Today.

Costner said he was "proud" to be able to do the project. He feels that he is going to "confront the cynics and the nonbelievers". "...I was really happy. This gave me pleasure to do it,” he added.

Advertisement

'Church was central' Costner believes the church, which his family helped build during the 1950s, served as his “foundation.” He said that their friends came from the church that was "central in our lives.” His grandmother used to serve as the choir director, while his mother, Sharon Costner, lent her voice as a member of the choir.

“I loved watching my mom sing,” said Costner, adding that it is his wish to see her do the same now. Sharon, who earlier featured in films like Tin Cup and For Love of the Game, passed away in 1998. Recalling his memories with his family, Costner said he would "hate to live in a world where I don't believe in anything.”

Advertisement

The veteran star has been through several ups and downs in recent times. His second wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in 2023, ending their nearly 19 years of marriage. They have three children.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan named among 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 by The New York Times

FAQs Where to watch The First Christmas? The two-hour special, The First Christmas, premiered on ABC on 9 December. It will next be made available on Hulu and Disney+.