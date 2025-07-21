Kevin Feige confirms gritty new direction for Spider-Man in 'Brand New Day' with the Punisher by his side

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shed new light on the direction of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing a grounded, street-level approach to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker — and revealing that Frank Castle’s Punisher will play a significant role in the upcoming film.

The Marvel boss spoke about this at a roundtable for the upcoming film ‘Fantastic Four’.

Kevin Feige Confirms Gritty New Direction for Spider-Man in 'Brand New Day' Speaking about the next phase of Spider-Man's cinematic arc, Kevin Feige said, “I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with — for lack of better terms — street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events.”

This shift marks a distinct tonal departure from the previous trilogy, which saw Peter navigating multiversal chaos and galactic threats. Now, the web-slinger will be back to his roots — alone, unknown, and focused on everyday urban threats.

Feige also confirmed that the film would reintroduce another beloved, albeit darker, Marvel character: Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

“So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover... I don’t want to say too much, but Destin — I will say too much."

Praising the director Destin Daniel Cretton, Feige said, "Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool.”

More About ‘Brand New Day’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is slated for release on July 31, 2026, with Destin Daniel Cretton ('Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings') directing. The title references the controversial 2008 comic arc in which Peter Parker makes a deal with Mephisto to erase his marriage and identity, effectively rebooting his life. Even though Mephisto has already been introduced in ‘Ironheart’, it is yet to seen whether he will be a part of ‘Brand New Day’.

While Feige remained tight-lipped about exact plot details, the mention of classic comic book covers being brought to life — and the debut of a new Punisher — suggests Brand New Day may be one of the most comic-faithful and character-driven Spider-Man films yet.

