Kevin Feige hints at future recasting of Iron Man and Captain America: ‘Hard for anybody to do that’

Kevin Feige recently hinted at future recasting of Iron Man and Captain America, citing Bond and Superman.

During a press roundtable at Marvel's headquarters in Burbank, California, for the upcoming Marvel film ‘Fantastic Four’, Feige addressed that they may, in the future, recast Iron Man and Captain America.

Kevin Feige says Iron Man, Captain America may be recast in future Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted at the possibility of recasting two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic roles — Tony Stark/Iron Man and Steve Rogers/Captain America — in future projects.

Speaking about the evolving nature of long-running film franchises, Feige referenced the recent reshuffling in other major cinematic universes as precedent.

“Amy Pascal and David Heyman are now searching for a new James Bond,” Feige said, referring to the new producers of the Bond franchise. “David [Corenswet], the new Superman — he was awesome. That will always be the case.”

Also Read | Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige teases future of MCU

Feige acknowledged the challenge of replacing beloved actors who have defined roles for a generation. “I think it’s hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great [job in a] role. How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?”

While the Marvel boss was open about the potential future of Iron Man — originally played by Robert Downey Jr. — and Captain America — played by Chris Evans — he remained vague when asked about the return of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their popular roles from the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

“I think there is more fun to be had with both of those characters, but we’ll see where,” Feige remarked.