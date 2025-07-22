Subscribe

Kevin Feige hints at future recasting of Iron Man and Captain America: ‘Hard for anybody to do that’

Kevin Feige discussed the challenges of recasting iconic roles like Iron Man and Captain America, referencing Sean Connery as James Bond. He hinted at future recasting in the MCU while acknowledging the enduring legacy of beloved characters.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published22 Jul 2025, 03:04 AM IST
Advertisement
Kevin Feige recently addressed recasting Iron Man and Captain America in MCU.
Kevin Feige recently addressed recasting Iron Man and Captain America in MCU.(Marvel Studios)

Kevin Feige recently hinted at future recasting of Iron Man and Captain America, citing Bond and Superman.

Advertisement

During a press roundtable at Marvel's headquarters in Burbank, California, for the upcoming Marvel film ‘Fantastic Four’, Feige addressed that they may, in the future, recast Iron Man and Captain America.

Kevin Feige says Iron Man, Captain America may be recast in future

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted at the possibility of recasting two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic roles — Tony Stark/Iron Man and Steve Rogers/Captain America — in future projects.

Speaking about the evolving nature of long-running film franchises, Feige referenced the recent reshuffling in other major cinematic universes as precedent.

“Amy Pascal and David Heyman are now searching for a new James Bond,” Feige said, referring to the new producers of the Bond franchise. “David [Corenswet], the new Superman — he was awesome. That will always be the case.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige teases future of MCU

Feige acknowledged the challenge of replacing beloved actors who have defined roles for a generation. “I think it’s hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great [job in a] role. How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?”

While the Marvel boss was open about the potential future of Iron Man — originally played by Robert Downey Jr. — and Captain America — played by Chris Evans — he remained vague when asked about the return of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their popular roles from the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

“I think there is more fun to be had with both of those characters, but we’ll see where,” Feige remarked.

Advertisement

The comments suggest Marvel may be preparing audiences for a new era of the MCU, one that could eventually include fresh faces in legacy roles as the studio looks to sustain its multi-decade storytelling universe.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentKevin Feige hints at future recasting of Iron Man and Captain America: ‘Hard for anybody to do that’
Read Next Story