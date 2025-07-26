Kevin Hart to perform in India for the first time with ‘Acting My Age’ tour in Mumbai

District by Zomato has announced that Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart will perform live in India for the very first time. The highly anticipated event will take place at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on September 21, 2025, as part of Hart’s international stand-up tour, 'Acting My Age'.

Produced and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato, the show promises a seamless and exciting experience for comedy fans. Hart will bring his signature style of razor-sharp humour, observational wit, and energetic storytelling to Indian audiences in what is expected to be an unforgettable night of laughter.

“India, we are destined to meet this year and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We’re going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter!”, said Kevin Hart in a statement.

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District by Zomato, added, “The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now. Audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes than ever before. Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment for not only us but for every comedy lover in India eager to experience global brilliance firsthand.”

When Do the Tickets Go on Sale? Pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will be available exclusively through the District app from 12 PM on July 29 until 12 PM on July 31. General ticket sales will go live at 1 PM on 31 July. Users of the District app can add the event to their ‘Hotlist’ to stay updated.

Kevin Hart, who began his career at a local comedy club in Philadelphia, has since become a global comedy powerhouse. With eleven No. 1 box office hits and over $4.23 billion in global earnings, Hart was recently awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy in 2024, making him the youngest recipient in its history.