Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has made an unexpected visit to Phulera, the fictional village from Prime Video's popular series Panchayat. The cricketer features in a new promotional video for the show's upcoming fifth season, where he is seen enjoying village life and meeting some of its most familiar characters.

Kevin Pietersen announces Phulera's 'new era' The promo brings Pietersen into the world of Panchayat, complete with local tea, village meetings and the famous water tank. Dressed in traditional Indian clothes, he appears to enjoy his time in Phulera as he explores the village and interacts with its residents.

The video was shared by Prime Video with the caption, “Dekh raha hai Binod, Kevin Pietersenji kitna pyaar karte hain Phulera se 😎🫶🏻 (sic).”

The promotional video was released ahead of the fifth season's premiere on 3 December. It also gives fans a glimpse of the changes taking place in the village as Phulera prepares for a new chapter in its political story.

In the video, Pietersen is seen wearing a kurta-pyjama with a traditional cloth tied around his head. He visits the Panchayat office and attends a village meeting, getting a taste of how local administration works in Phulera.

He also stops at a local tea stall and drinks tea from a saucer, following a familiar practice often associated with small-town and village life in India.

One of the more amusing moments comes when Pietersen visits Phulera's famous water tank. He compares it to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, giving the village landmark an international connection.

Pietersen also gets to see how the village has changed under its new leadership. Just when he appears ready to leave, the new Pradhan stops him and asks him to shoot a few more reels with Pintu ki mummy before heading out.

The interaction adds to the humour of the promotional video. Pietersen also shared a behind-the-scenes photograph from the shoot on social media. The picture features him alongside Durgesh Kumar, who plays Banrakas, and Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod in the series.

What to expect from Panchayat Season 5? Pietersen's appearance comes at an important point for the show, as Phulera is preparing for a major change in its political leadership.

The Season 5 trailer shows a different situation at the Panchayat office. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), who was the village Pradhan for several seasons, has lost the election to Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar). This means Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), who has long been associated with the village administration, will have to adjust to life outside the Pradhan's office.

Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, also appears to have an important role in the new power structure. His growing influence is expected to bring more trouble and comedy to Phulera.

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Meanwhile, Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) has his own problems to deal with. The trailer also hints at fresh complications in his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa).

The new season will bring back several familiar faces, including Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The series has built a strong audience through its simple storytelling, village politics and characters who have become popular with viewers.