Kevin Williamson steps back from directing Scream 8

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Kevin Williamson has indicated that he does not plan to write or direct a potential eighth installment of the long-running Scream franchise, suggesting that the horror series could soon be guided by a new creative voice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williamson, who returned to the franchise to co-write and direct 'Scream 7', said in an interview, that he expects to step back from a leadership role if another film moves forward.

The latest entry in the series, released last month by Paramount Pictures, marks the first time Williamson directed a film in the franchise, he helped launch.

"Not Scream, no," Williamson said when asked whether directing the seventh film made him want to continue directing within the series.

"I want to direct another film that I had written that is just waiting for me to find the time to direct. And right now, I'm working on a couple TV shows that I'm really excited about," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Williamson added that while he may direct television episodes in the near future, he expects his role in any future 'Scream' film to be more supportive.

"For the next Scream, I'll probably step back and just be a part of the family again," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The writer originally penned the screenplay for director Wes Craven's groundbreaking 1996 horror hit 'Scream,' which launched one of the most successful slasher franchises in modern cinema.

Over the decades, the series has maintained a devoted fan base.

Asked about possible directions for a future installment, Williamson said he is open to seeing new storytellers take over the franchise.

"I have some ideas of where it could go, but I'm anxious to see what another storyteller could do with it," he said, adding, "It's nice to be part of the Scream family. That doesn't mean I always have to be front and center," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the franchise's continued commercial success, an eighth film has not yet been officially approved by the studio.

"I'm hopeful there will be an 8," Williamson noted, adding, "No one's really talking about it yet. We just assume, with the box office, we hope there will be one," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.