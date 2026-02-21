KH x RK Reunion after 47 years: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth join forces for upcoming film, fans react | WATCH

KH x RK Reunion: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan! Two superstars are all set to star in an upcoming film for the first time. On Saturday, the two treated fans to the official announcement of their film which will be helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar. A musical by Anirudh Ravichander, the film title is not out yet.
On Saturday, the makers dropped an announcement video, starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. “Presenting the Glimpse of KH x RK Reunion Starring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan & Super Star Rajinikanth Directed by Nelson & Music by Anirudh,” it read.
Watch:
The untitled film is bankrolled by Red Giant Movies. It marks Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's onscreen reunion after 47 years ago.
The film shoot of the KH x RK Reunion is to commence soon as updated by the makers towards the end of the clip.
(this is a developing story)