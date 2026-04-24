Khal Nayak is back: Sanjay Dutt unveils teaser, revives iconic role in new Jio Studios film

Sanjay Dutt and Aksha Kamboj have acquired the rights to the 1993 Bollywood film Khal Nayak, with Jio Studios attached to produce the upcoming project.

Sanjay Dutt, Aksha Kamboj Acquire Khal Nayak Rights; Jio Studios to Produce The development marks a fresh chapter for a film that remains widely recognised in Indian cinema.

Originally directed by Subhash Ghai, Khal Nayak was one of the most talked-about films of its time. Released in 1993, it featured Sanjay Dutt in the role of an anti-hero, alongside actors such as Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. The film gained attention for its storyline, music, and performances, and it became a major commercial success.

The snippet was shared with the statement, “Kuch kahaani khatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai 🔥'Khalnayak Returns' (sic).”

The acquisition of rights by Dutt and Kamboj indicates plans to revisit the story for a new generation. While details about the plot and format of the new project are still limited, reports suggest that it may build on the original narrative while adapting it to contemporary audiences. The involvement of Jio Studios points to a large-scale production, given the company’s recent investments in film and digital content.

Sanjay Dutt’s connection to the film is central to this development. His portrayal of the character Ballu in the original film played a key role in shaping its identity. Over the years, the role has remained one of the most recognised performances in his career. Sanjay Dutt is featuring in the lead role and further details around the remaining cast and the plot are yet to be unveiled.

At the press conference for this reveal, Dutt also spoke about how the concept for a new version or continuation took shape during his time in Yerwada Central Jail. He noted that interactions and conversations during that period contributed to shaping ideas for the story. DNA reported that Sanjay said, “Iska idea mujhe jail mein aaya tha. Main waha jail mein gaane bajata tha. Toh baar-baar sabse zyada demand Khal Nayak ki hoti thi. Toh maine pucha ki agar Khal Nayak agar phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhega. 4000 qaidyon mein se sabne haath upar kiya.”

The role of Aksha Kamboj in the project highlights the involvement of new stakeholders in film production. As a business figure, her association with the acquisition reflects increasing collaboration between the corporate sector and the entertainment industry. Such partnerships often provide financial backing and strategic direction for large-scale projects.

Jio Studios’ involvement gives the project a clear production base, with plans expected to move quickly into development. The studio has backed several large releases in recent years, and its entry signals a wide-scale rollout once the film goes on floors.

The original Khal Nayak remains closely linked to its music and central character, both of which helped define its success in the 1990s. The new project is expected to retain key elements while introducing changes suited to current audiences. However, no official announcement has been made on casting beyond Sanjay Dutt’s involvement or whether the film will be a sequel or a remake.