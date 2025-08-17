‘Khandaani genes’: Aryan Khan storms social media with Netflix web series teaser, sparks SRK deja vu

The first look of Aryan Khan's upcoming web series, Ba***ds of Bollywood, was released on YouTube. The teaser of the Netflix OTT release has left social media in awe. Shah Rukh Khan’s son has mesmerised everyone with his charming screen presence.

Aryan Khan narrates the teaser with lines that parody Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogues. It gives the teaser a bold, modern twist. Netizens find his look and voice “exactly like SRK”. Check reactions:

“Aryan's acting, dialog delivery...SRK...Zinda Hai…” wrote one user on YouTube.

“Yaar mere ko laga SRK hai (I thought he was SRK). But, ye toh Aryan hai (But, it’s Aryan),” wrote another.

One fan wrote, “Aryan's acting, dialogue delivery, screen presence is brilliant!”

“God bless you, Aryan bhai” wished one user.

One of them wrote, “Dude, Aryan looks and sounds exactly like SRK. Khandaani genes, waiting for this one.”

“Gosh!! He is completely like SRK (Even his voice). Can't believe LIKE FATHER LIKE SON,” another agreed.

“Aryan has potential to continue his father legacy,” predicted one fan.

“Every random nepokid is acting while this guy is still to debut. His screen presence. Dialogue delivery is fire,” came from another.

“Aryan really rocks like his dad.. I think he should seriously consider to act. SRK for the next generation.. Every generation needs an SRK, SRK is like Oxygen and I see Aryan has the same charishma…” posted another.

Aryan Khan's debut as Bollywood director Aryan Khan is making his debut as a director and writer with a Netflix series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The show, co-created with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, is a satirical drama set in the glittering yet chaotic world of Bollywood.

The OTT release mixes action, humour and emotions while exploring the struggles of actors and dreamers behind the scenes. The cast includes Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal and Sahher Bambba, among others. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly appear in a cameo.

The exact release date is yet to be announced. The preview of the web series is scheduled to be released on August 20. The Netflix show has already drawn huge attention.