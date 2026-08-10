Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor apologises to Jasmine Bhasin for intentionally keeping distance from her; actresses get emotional

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Actresses Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin have rekindled their friendship on the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi '. The duo, who were once quite close, had grown distant over the years. However, the show has brought them back together, and the two are now close buddies once again.

In one of the recent episodes of Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika Gor apologised to Jasmin Bhasin for misunderstanding her in the past and intentionally maintaining a distance from her.

Avika got emotional and broke down while apologising to Jasmin. In a heartwarming moment, Jasmin comforted her with a warm hug, putting their past misunderstandings behind them.

That moment from the episode went viral on social media, with their fan clubs expressing happiness over the actresses' sweet reunion.

Before appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, both Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin had previously participated in the show's ninth season.

Meanwhile, recently speaking with ANI, Avika admitted that while the show remains physically and mentally demanding, her previous stint was more challenging.